Cold Front will Pass Through Tonight & Snow Maybe on Friday?

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

A cold front will move through West Tennessee tonight bringing a few rain showers with it. The forecast gets tricky on Friday when the back side of the storm system could bring some more rain turning over to snow Friday evening into Saturday morning. Some locations north of I-40 could end up with 1/2″ of snow. We will break down this challenging weather set up for you right here!

TONIGHT:

The warmest weather we have seen in awhile showed up on Thursday. The warm temperatures were aided from breezy south winds between 10-15 mph. The next front is expected to pass by tonight dropping temperatures some and bringing a few weak rain showers with it as it passes. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and morning lows around 32°.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will increase as the day goes on as well as chances for showers. Rain showers could show up into the late afternoon and evening and turn over to some light snow as the night goes on. Most places that see the snow are likely only to see a flurries to a dusting, but some higher amounts closer to the Kentucky border will be possible. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Friday behind Thursday night’s cold front.

SATURDAY:

We could see a few lingering flurries early Saturday morning, but don’t count on seeing much. You can count on a cooler weekend though with highs only reaching the low 40s and morning lows around 30°.

SUNDAY:

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Sunday and we are expecting a few peeks of sunshine as well, but overall, it will be a cool day. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.

MLK JR. DAY:

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the west. Monday will be the most likely dry day during the week as rain showers look to move back in Tuesday – Thursday.

