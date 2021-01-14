Dyerburg man in custody, charged with attempted murder

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police say a Dyersburg man in is jail after allegedly stabbing a man in the back of the head.

A news release from the Dyersburg Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 7 a.m. Thursday on the Highway 51 Bypass.

The release says officers arrived to find a 29-year-old Newbern man with stab wounds.

The victim says the suspect, 30-year-old Zachachaues Maclin, asked for a cigarette. When the victim turned to enter his room, he was allegedly stabbed, according to police.

The victim was taken to the West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital for multiple stab wounds to the back, face and head, the release said.

The release says that Maclin fled the scene, but was found at a local convenience store.

Maclin has been charged with attempted murder, according to police.