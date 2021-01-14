Jackson police seek ID of Dixie Castle burglary suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a downtown business.

Police say a man was seen on surveillance video breaking the front glass of Dixie Castle on East Baltimore Street on Jan. 10.

Police say the man then took money from the cash drawer.

If you have any information on the burglary or the suspect, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.