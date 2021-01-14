Mugshots : Madison County : 01/13/21 – 01/14/21

1/8 BROOKS, TYRUS Theft under $1,000, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/8 DAVIS, RACHEL-LURENA Simple domestic assault

3/8 DOOLIN, CLINT Aggravated domestic assault

4/8 DOUGLAS, ROMEKA Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/8 FAIR, BRIAN Failure to appear



6/8 GARDNER, ALVIN Simple domestic assault

7/8 KNOX, RONALD Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/8 TAYLOR, TADURIUS Violation of probation, violation of community corrections















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/13/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/14/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.