Mugshots : Madison County : 01/13/21 – 01/14/21 January 14, 2021

1/8BROOKS, TYRUS Theft under $1,000, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/8DAVIS, RACHEL-LURENA Simple domestic assault

3/8DOOLIN, CLINT Aggravated domestic assault

4/8DOUGLAS, ROMEKA Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/8FAIR, BRIAN Failure to appear

6/8GARDNER, ALVIN Simple domestic assault

7/8KNOX, RONALD Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/8TAYLOR, TADURIUS Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/13/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/14/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.