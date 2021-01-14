School board begins 2021 with update on new school, open enrollment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday was the first Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting of 2021.

Board members approved several amendments, and say they are excited to kick off the new year with plans of opening a new school.

At this month’s meeting, members discussed plans for the Jackson Central-Merry High School to open back up in August.

“This is the first six through 12th school we will have in our system, so we’re looking forward to it, we’re excited about it,” said Board Chair Pete Johnson.

Board members also approved new zoning for the new JCM. When choosing the zone’s boundary lines, Johnson says they were looking for “a diverse group of students.”

“What we want to do is not just draw those students one time, we want to keep them there,” Johnson said.

The zoning selected by board members mirrors the previous JCM zoning area. Andre Darnell says the meeting cleared up his only concern with an approval of open enrollment.

“The actual students that live around the area would have an opportunity to attend that school,” Darnell said.

Darnell says he is excited the school is opening back up.

“You have three options to the school going traditional, STEM path, or the early college high, so I’m very excited about that,” Darnell said.

School board members also approved budget amendments and the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school calendars. The only change is a full week for Thanksgiving off.

To end the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced the employees of the month and support staff for the 2019-20 school year.

The announcement was delayed until now due to COVID-19.

The board members also approved their new belief statement to align their goals with their beliefs moving forward.