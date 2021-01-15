Cloudy, Cold And Windy

Weather Update: Friday, January 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with some sunshine as expected. We are behind the main surface cold front, but situated in a dry conveyor. Wrap around moisture and clouds will arrive by later this afternoon. Don’t be fooled! bundle up. In addition to clouds returning it will become quite windy today as well. Gusts could be somewhere between 25-35 mph! That will definitely keep the wind chills in the lower 30s today, especially after clouds take over. Spotty Showers are expected by later this afternoon and evening. The rain will mix with snow and change completely to snow overnight, there may be additional snow showers especially north of I-40 Saturday morning.



