Educator of the Week: Leigh Ann Skaggs

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time for this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Leigh Ann Skaggs is an 11th grade English teacher and literacy coach at Chester County High School.

She says she knew she wanted to be a teacher as early as middle school, and found her love for English when she reached high school.

“I wanted to become a teacher because I had a teacher who made a difference in my life, so I wanted to do the same thing for kids as well,” Skaggs said.

She attended Blue Mountain College to obtain her undergraduate degree and graduated from the University of Memphis last year with a degree in literacy.

She has been teaching English at Chester County High School for 13 years, along with being the school’s literacy coach for the past year. She was also recently voted as the district’s secondary Teacher of the Year.

“My favorite part is just the relationships with the students. It’s so rewarding and fulfilling to see them everyday and make connections with them and to be able to feel that feeling when you know you have made a difference in their lives,” Skaggs said.

She tries to incorporate as many different learning styles in every lesson to keep her students engaged, actively learning, and reinforce it both in and outside of the classroom.

“You know, I think most kids are willing to try, you just have to find that creative way to encourage them to do that,” she said.

She has taken many approaches in trying to keep in touch with her students over this pandemic.

She says they have used Google Classroom primarily, but other forms of technology are also used when needed to address lessons and for children to be able to thoroughly understand the material.

Skaggs is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.