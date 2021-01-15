Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious fires

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The start of 2021 has brought a new mystery to Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating at least 12 separate fires that have been set since the beginning of January.

“We’re looking primarily on January 7, January 9, and the last fire we had was on January 12,” Investigator David Andrews said.

The fires have all been in the same general area of the county, around Mansfield, Springville and Henry. Investigators are focusing on a specific string of fires in Mansfield.

“We had three fires on January 9, to include two property fires and a structure fire in the Mansfield area,” Andrews said.

These fires are typically in wooded areas far away from any other structures.

“We haven’t had any injuries. Nobody has been hurt at this point. We hope nobody does get hurt. That’s why we want to bring this to an end as quick as possible,” Andrews said.

Thanks to the investigation, they do have a lead.

“We do have a vehicle description that was seen at two of the scenes, possibly leaving the scenes,” Andrews said. “It’s going to be a dark colored pick up truck, extended cab.”

There is a reward of up to $5,000 being offered for information on these fires.

If you have any information, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.