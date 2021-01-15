Janice E. Hester, age 84, died expectantly on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her Jackson residence.

She was born in Clarke County, Iowa, the daughter of the late Verner B. and Frances Humphrey Davis. She was a retired Dietary Manager and a former president of the local association of the Dietary Managers. She had a love for people, music and cooking. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson, where she taught Sunday school for many years.

She is survived her husband, Robert A. Hester of Jackson, TN and two daughters, Marcia D. Briggs and husband Bobby Joe and Cheryl Lynne Burkhardt.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, January 15, 2021 at Highland Memorial Gardens with Dr. Justin Wainscott of First Baptist Church officiating.