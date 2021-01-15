Memphis man charged in U.S. Capitol raid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with taking part in the raid at the U.S. Capitol last week.

A U.S. Justice Department warrant says Matthew Bledsoe has been charged with illegally entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Federal prosecutors said the Memphis man was one of scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify the votes in the November presidential election, which was won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

FBI agents received a tip that Bledsoe was part of the group that entered the Capitol.