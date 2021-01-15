Mugshots : Madison County : 01/14/21 – 01/15/21

1/13 Beau Daghi Simple domestic assault

2/13 Charles Vinson Violation of probation

3/13 Christopher Cottrell Violation of probation, failure to appear

4/13 Howard Williams Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000

5/13 Kenneth Gooden Simple domestic assault



6/13 Markarios Curry Violation of community corrections

7/13 Matina Pettus-Tims Simple domestic assault

8/13 Michael Golden Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

9/13 Nickkisha Phillips Theft under $999

10/13 Shamondre Anderson Possession of stolen property, unlawful drug paraphernalia



11/13 Shawantavius Milan Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

12/13 Stephanie Moreno Simple domestic assault

13/13 Steven Glasscock Public intoxication



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/14/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/15/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.