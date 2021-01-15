Mugshots : Madison County : 01/14/21 – 01/15/21 January 15, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Beau Daghi Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Charles Vinson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Christopher Cottrell Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Howard Williams Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Kenneth Gooden Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Markarios Curry Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Matina Pettus-Tims Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Michael Golden Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Nickkisha Phillips Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Shamondre Anderson Possession of stolen property, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Shawantavius Milan Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Stephanie Moreno Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Steven Glasscock Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/14/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/15/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter