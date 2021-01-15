Police seek ID in burglary at north Jackson businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in three burglaries at north Jackson businesses.

Police say the burglaries happened early Friday morning, when the man in these photos was seen on surveillance breaking into a business and taking an unknown amount of merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the man in a late 90s to early 2000s model maroon Ford Taurus.

If you can identify this individual, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.