Rain Expected to Turn Over to Snow for Some Tonight

Graupel (soft hail/snow pellets) came down this afternoon across sections of West Tennessee and rain is expected to turn over to snow for some of us tonight. A dusting up to a half inch looks most likely but I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas ended up with close to an inch. Catch the latest details on your snow chances as well as your full weekend forecast right here!

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy and rain showers could turn over to some light snow as the night goes on. Most places that see the snow are likely only to see a flurries to a dusting, but some higher amounts closer to the Kentucky border and east of Jackson will be possible. The winds will remain strong at times out of the west and overnight lows will drop down to around 31°.

SATURDAY:

We could see a few lingering flurries early Saturday morning, but don’t count on seeing much. You can count on a cooler weekend though with highs only reaching the low 40s and morning lows around 30°.

SUNDAY:

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Sunday and we are expecting a few peeks of sunshine as well, but overall, it will be a cool day. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.

MLK JR. DAY & NEXT WEEK:

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the west. Monday will be the most likely dry day during the week as rain showers look to move back in Tuesday – Thursday. Highs in Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 50° and temperatures will climb up to near 60° on Thursday.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

