Another Tennesseean charged with taking part in Capitol raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say another Tennessee man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say Jack Jesse Griffith, known online as Juan Bibiano, was arrested Saturday in Gallatin by the FBI.

Authorities say an informant familiar with Griffith identified him as the Facebook user Juan Bibiano and provided the FBI with posts from the Facebook account.

One post included a photo of the man in what appears to be the Capitol Crypt, raising his closed fist into the air.

Two other Tennesseans are charged in the riot, a man from Memphis and a man from Nashville.