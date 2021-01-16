Sunnier Start to the Week, but Ending on a Wet and Windy Note

Weather Update – Saturday, January 16 – 5:30p.m.

TONIGHT: After a chance of flurries that lasted into the afternoon today, we are slowly starting to dry up in the atmosphere. Low pressure systems associated with our winter weather system have moved east, leaving West Tennessee fairly dry with only a few flurries/ dusting. We have remained chilly and cloudy out today, barely reaching into the 40s. Clouds helped to lower temperatures and stronger winds made it feel cooler than it already was. Clouds are continuing to move into the region. We will reach into freezing temperatures tonight as winds continue to blow in the teens. A chance of flurries is possible as some moisture moves into the region, but not likely.

TOMORROW:

We will see some pockets of sunshine but expect some more cloudy skies tomorrow. We will warm up a little more than today but only reaching the mid-40’s. Winds speeds will last in the teens, with gusts up to 30 mph being possible, especially for those along the eastern edge of West Tennessee. A high pressure will move to our south, giving us a chance for sunny skies on Monday, and temperatures into the upper 40’s or 50’s in some southern spots. Winds should remain 5-10 mph, with gusts in the teens being possible. Overall, Monday is looking to be a fairly nice day for some outdoor activities. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the wet weather ahead this coming week.

As multiple fronts continue to move our direction, we will see more chances for rain occur. Tuesday rain returns early in the morning, but should clear out that evening. Rain chances will return again Wednesday afternoon and last into Friday afternoon. Rain is looking to be light, with occasional pockets of moderate of heavy rain at times. Overall, expect an accumulation of 1″-2″ throughout West Tennessee this next week.

Temperatures will remain warmer than average so winter weather is ruled out as of this moment. This could change going later on into the week but it is not expected. Rain chances should clear out Friday evening giving us a break on Saturday. We will remain cool and cloudy but rain chances will return on Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

