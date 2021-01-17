Sunshine and Warmer Weather Returns Briefly Tomorrow

Weather Update – Sunday, January 17 – 4:30p.m.

TONIGHT: Sunshine has appeared in West Tennessee today as a high pressure to our south is beginning to feed in some sunshine. A cold front moved through our region this morning, slightly dropping temperatures but we still managed to reach the lower 50’s today. Wind speeds also remained in the teens across most of the region. As the remnants of that winter weather system move east, is it possible for the tail end to dip into our region, especially Obion, Weakley, and Henry counties. This may produce a few sprinkles after sunset, but into the evening as temperatures decrease, some flurries may be possible. Shouldn’t last long and will be out of the way before you start your day tomorrow. Clouds should gradually begin to clear out, leaving us with another warm and sunny day.

TOMORROW:

A high pressure to our south will continue feeding in some sunshine throughout the day. Clouds may be few but sunshine will be rampant. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s for most of the region. Wind speeds are expected to be in the teens, with gusts up to the mid 20’s. A low pressure will move towards our area Monday night into early Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for some light and scattered rain. Chance of rain should be gone by sunset on Tuesday, giving us another brief break in our wet week. The high pressure to our south will move northwest, directly into West Tennessee on Wednesday. This will bring some partly cloudy skies and calm winds. Into Wednesday evening, rain chances return as another low pressure moves south, with an attached cold and stationary front. The stationary front will cause the low pressure system to linger around the area,m bringing light rain for most of West Tennessee. Winds will increase to the teens again. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the wet weather ahead this coming week.

Rainfall accumulation is decreasing slightly, with the southern parts of our region recieving around 1″-1.5″ of rain and our northern region receiving around 0.5″ of rain. Rainfall will be light, but with temperatures in the 50’s for most of the week, we could see some muggy conditions. No flooding is expected throughout the week. Rainfall should dissipate by Saturday morning, giving us another brief break. It will return again on Saturday evening lasting for the rest of the weekend and even into the new week afterwards. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

