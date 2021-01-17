History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, says she’s been invited to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Fuller posted on social media that she was honored to be invited and noted the inauguration “is especially meaningful for American women and girls.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will become the first woman to hold that office.

Attendance at the inauguration will be strictly curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures put in place after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol.