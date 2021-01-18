Homicide in Gibson County leaves one person dead

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local and state authorities are investigating a homicide in Gibson County.

The Rutherford Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on McKnight Street, and according to police officials, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also involved.

On Sunday, police responded to a call at a home on the 600 block of McKnight Street in Rutherford. Police say one person was killed.

Neither the TBI nor the Rutherford Police Department have provided more information. No one involved has been identified and the investigation is still on-going.

