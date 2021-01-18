Sunny, Breezy And Mild

Weather Update: Monday, January 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a cold note with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies are mainly clear, and will stay that way for the most today. High pressure and shallow upper ridging will lead to a pretty nice day. Temps will climb quickly through the 40s into the low to mid 50s. There is another weak cold front off to the west of the region. It will move in later tonight. We will see clouds increase towards sunset into this evening. There may be a few spotty showers with the passage, but most will stay dry.



