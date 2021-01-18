Weak Front Passes Tonight & a More Potent System on Thursday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for January 18th:

We had very nice weather for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in West Tennessee. Highs reached the mid 50s and we saw plenty of sunshine. A weak front will come by overnight and a more significant storm system will move in late Wednesday. Find out how these systems will impact your weather and catch a first look into this weekend’s forecast right here!

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase as the night goes on due to a weak cold front that will work through the region. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest by sunrise. Lows will only drop down to around 40° tonight. Most of us will stay dry but we can’t rule out a few light showers as the front passes.

TUESDAY:

Chances for rain are less the 20% but a few light showers could show up before noon. Highs will climb up to around 50° and mostly cloudy skies are expected as the weak front will linger around the area. Winds will be light and out of the northwest.

WEDNESDAY:

Most of the day looks pretty nice and the first half of the day could even be mostly sunny. But as the day goes on, clouds will move in and showers are expected late after the sun goes down. High will reach up to around 50° with the winds staying out of the west.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will stick around most of the day with 1/4/ to a 1/2 inch of rain for most of West Tennessee. Thunderstorms are not likely but some rumbles of thunder could show up in a few of the heavier bands of rain. Highs will reach the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers could linger before noon on the back side of Thursday’s storm system. It will be much cooler with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s for the first time this week. Winds will be brisk out of the north.

