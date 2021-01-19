Henderson police investigating trailer theft

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a trailer theft.

Police say a 2006 Haulmark 16-foot enclosed trailer was stolen between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 from a business on U.S. Highway 45 North in the Magic Valley area.

Surveillance video shows an SUV which investigators believe was involved in the theft.

If you have any information on the theft, or if you’ve seen the vehicle or trailer, call the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-2201.