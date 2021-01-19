Humboldt police search for man accused of making threats at business

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are looking for a man accused of making threats at a local business.

Police say Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, 29, is wanted for filing a false report.

Police say officers received a report that an individual had made threats against an employee at a Humboldt business.

Hilson is not currently in custody, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows Hilson’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.