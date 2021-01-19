Jackson native to perform in Inauguration Ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trombonist Master Sergeant Samuel Barlow, of Jackson, will perform at president-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Ceremony on Wednesday.

Master Sgt. Barlow joined “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in 2004. In 2013, he was named principal trombone, before being appointed assistant section leader in 2017.

He is a Class of 1995 graduate of Jackson’s Northside High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. He also earned a master’s degree in music performance in 2003, when he graduated from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory in Ohio.

Master Sgt. Barlow performs at the White House and the D.C. area with the Marine Band and Marine Chamber Orchestra, along with performing across the country during the band’s annual summer tour.

The Marine Band was founded in 1978 and has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams.