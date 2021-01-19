Rep. David Kustoff in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman David Kustoff confirmed Tuesday that he is in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19.
According to a news release, Rep. Kustoff says he tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday.
Rep. Kustoff says he learned about the exposure on Tuesday.
He released the following statement about his exposure
“Today, I was informed that I was in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Although I tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday, I have consulted with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress and I have been advised to self-quarantine consistent with the health guidelines,” said Rep Kustoff. “I will continue to follow the recommendations of the Attending Physician. I will work remotely during this time for the constituents of the 8th Congressional District of Tennessee.”