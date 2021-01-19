Weak Cold Front Passes. Still Mild Today.

Weather Update: Tuesday, January 19 —

A cold front will slowly sink south across West Tennessee through the rest of this morning. Southerly flow ahead of the boundary have kept temps rather mild, especially for mid January. There is quite a bit of cloud cover associated with the front. Those will be present through most of the morning hours, however as some drier air works in aloft, that should break up some clouds at times. There should be enough filtered sunshine we will warm back into the low to mid 50s today. Later tonight, high pressure will build in and skies should gradually clear which will allow for a much colder stat to the day on Wednesday as lows dip towards or below freezing.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

