When Can we Expect the Clouds and Rain to Come Back?

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for January 19th:

It is hard to believe a weak cold front passed through West Tennessee this morning since it turned out to be such a nice day. We will drop down to around 30° tonight and the clouds will move back in on Wednesday. Our next shot for rain comes late Wednesday and sticks around on Thursday. Find out who is most likely to see heavy rain and catch your weekend forecast right here!

TONIGHT:

Expect partly cloudy skies and winds will be light and out of the northwest. Overnight lows will drop down to around 30°. It will be dry but a chilly night across the area.

WEDNESDAY:

Most of the day looks pretty nice and the first half of the day could even be mostly sunny. But as the day goes on, clouds will move in and showers are expected late after the sun goes down. High will reach up to around 50° with the winds staying out of the west.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will stick around most of the day with 1/4/ to a 1/2 inch of rain for some of West Tennessee. Thunderstorms are not likely but some brief weak gusts of wind could show up. Highs will reach the mid 50s and the winds will stay out of the west.

FRIDAY:

Some showers could linger before noon on the back side of Thursday’s storm system. It will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s for the first time this week. Winds will be brisk out of the north.

THE WEEKEND:

After a cold start to Saturday, highs will climb up to around 50° and mostly sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day. Clouds and rain are expected to return on Sunday and heavy rain could come down into the day on Monday. Some locations could end up with 2-3″ of rain from that storm system. We are still several days out so the forecast could change. We will be keeping a close eye on that situation as the work week comes to an end.

