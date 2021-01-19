When Can we Expect the Clouds and Rain to Come Back?

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather

Tuesday Evening Forecast for January 19th:

It is hard to believe a weak cold front passed through West Tennessee this morning since it turned out to be such a nice day. We will drop down to around 30° tonight and the clouds will move back in on Wednesday. Our next shot for rain comes late Wednesday and sticks around on Thursday. Find out who is most likely to see heavy rain and catch your weekend forecast right here!

Image may contain: text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com com CURRENT TEMPS 3:09 PM Union City 50° Ridgely 51° Martin 51° Paris 53° Dyersburg 51° Huntingdon 57° Trenton 53° Alamo 54° Camden 57 Ripley 54° Brownsville 55° Covingtor 54° Jackson 56° Lexington 58° Parsons 57° Henderson 59° Bollivar 58° Somerville 58° Memphis 58° Savannah 58° Selmer 57°'

TONIGHT:

Expect partly cloudy skies and winds will be light and out of the northwest.  Overnight lows will drop down to around 30°. It will be dry but a chilly night across the area.

WEDNESDAY:

Most of the day looks pretty nice and the first half of the day could even be mostly sunny. But as the day goes on, clouds will move in and showers are expected late after the sun goes down. High will reach up to around 50° with the winds staying out of the west.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will stick around most of the day with 1/4/ to a 1/2 inch of rain for some of West Tennessee. Thunderstorms are not likely but some brief weak gusts of wind could show up.  Highs will reach the mid 50s and the winds will stay out of the west.

FRIDAY:

Some showers could linger before noon on the back side of Thursday’s storm system. It will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s for the first time this week. Winds will be brisk out of the north.

Image may contain: text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com FORECAST RAINFALL GFS Model Sunday 6:00 PM 0.2" 0.2" Union City 0.2" Tiptonville Martin 0.3" Dyersburg 0.4" Ripley 0.2" Paris 0.4" Huntingdon Camden Trenton Alamo 0.3" 0.4" Covington Brownsville 0.5" Jackson 0.6" Lexington 0.6" Parsons 0.5" Henderson 0.4" Bolivar 0.5" Somerville 0.4" Memphis 0.5" Selmer 0.6" Savannah'

THE WEEKEND:

After a cold start to Saturday, highs will climb up to around 50° and mostly sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day.  Clouds and rain are expected to return on Sunday and heavy rain could come down into the day on Monday. Some locations could end up with 2-3″ of rain from that storm system. We are still several days out so the forecast could change. We will be keeping a close eye on that situation as the work week comes to an end.

No description available.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist
Joel Barnes
Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather
Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13
Instagram: @joelbarnes13

Categories: Weather, Weather Forecast
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts