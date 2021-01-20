Soaking Rains Tonight With A Cloudy Thursday Ahead

Wednesday Night Forecast for January 20th:

Clouds have taken over all of west Tennessee with rain moving through the area overnight. Rain will be the heaviest from 7 pm through around 2 am Thursday morning. A few lingering showers around the Tennessee river through 7 am.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with steady light rain and overnight lows around 40, light southwest breezes around 5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Rain tapers off in the morning leaving clouds behind for the afternoon and highs around 53-54 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

THE WEEKEND:

After a cold start to Saturday, highs will climb up to around 50° and mostly sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day. Clouds and rain are expected to return on Sunday and heavy rain could come down into the day on Monday. Some locations could end up with 2-3″ of rain from that storm system. We are still several days out so the forecast could change. We will be keeping a close eye on that situation as the work week comes to an end.

