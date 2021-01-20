TWRA reports increase in boating incidents in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding boaters of important safety tips after seeing an increase in boating incidents.

After a record-low year in 2019, the TWRA reported the most boating-related fatalities in 37 years in 2020. The release from the agency says 32 fatalities occurred on state waters, with another 61 injured.

The TWRA is reminding boaters to take a boating safety course, wear a life jacket, stay aware of surroundings, operate the boat sober, and report any unsafe operation, boat accidents, or law violations to the TWRA.

The TWRA adds that officers made 62 boating under the influence arrests during 2020. The TWRA reports that nearly 30 percent of 2020’s fatalities involved alcohol or drugs.

