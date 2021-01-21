Carroll Co. man indicted for selling firearm to Jason Autry

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Carroll County man has been indicted for selling a firearm to Jason Autry, a convicted felon who was previously charged in connection with Holly Bobo’s abduction and murder.

According to a news release, 55-year-old Danny Joe Ivy, of Buena Vista, Tennessee, is charged with both selling a firearm to a convicted felon and for knowingly making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.

Ivy faces up to ten years in federal prison — followed by three years of supervised release — along with a fine of $250,000.

The release also states that during the same grand jury session, Autry’s previous indictment for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm was superseded to include a second count for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.