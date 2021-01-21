Health department to begin scheduling vaccines online on Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — As a reminder, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccines online at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The release from the health department says Madison County residents over 75 will be able to schedule an appointment here.

Scheduling an appointment will save you a 30 minute window, according to the health department. The release says you can arrive at any time during your scheduled spot.

The health department asks that you bring a valid ID, along with proof of residency.

There is also good news for seniors who do not have access to the internet.

The health department says it is working to create a designated phone line for making an appointment.

The department says the vaccine is not available to the general public at this time, but says it will notify the public when more vaccines arrive and when the next phase of distribution begins.

For more information about the COVID-19 distribution plan, visit tn.gov.