Heavy Rain Could Return on Sunday and Monday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast for January 21st:

Mild tonight, cool on Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and rain will return on Sunday. Heavy rain showers and even some weak thunderstorms are expected Sunday into Monday, severe weather is not expected, but 1-2″ of rain seems probable in some locations in West Tennessee. Highs could also reach the mid 60s next Monday, but the warmer weather will help increase our storm chances. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly cloudy skies and calm winds overnight. High humidity and calm winds could lead to some patchy fog overnight in some lower valley areas. Lows should dip into the mid 30s tonight.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will decrease as the day goes on and we should see plenty of sunshine into the afternoon before sunset. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s for the first time this week. Winds will be light out of the north.

THE WEEKEND:

After a cold start to Saturday, highs will climb up to around 50° and mostly sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day. Clouds and rain are expected to return on Sunday and heavy rain is expected to come down Sunday night. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid 50s and temperatures will not drop off much overnight.

MONDAY:

Heavy rain will continue into the day on Monday. The rain should move out by the end of the day. Some locations could end up with 1-2″ of rain from the storm system. High temperatures will make it as high as the mid 60s and the warmer it gets, the more likely we are to have some thunder and lightning mix in with the rain. We are still several days out so the forecast could change. We will be keeping a close eye on that situation as the work week comes to an end.

