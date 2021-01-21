Mugshots : Madison County : 01/20/21 – 01/21/21 January 21, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9DAIVON BAILEY Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9BROOKE CASTELLAW Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9CHASE LEANY Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9DEWAYNE CROOM Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9KENNEDY BOND Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9KENNETH FULLINGTON Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9MARK VASQUEZ Driving under the influence, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9NESTER OVALLES Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9THOMAS HAYES Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/20/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/21/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter