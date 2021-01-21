Mugshots : Madison County : 01/20/21 – 01/21/21

1/9 DAIVON BAILEY Violation of probation

2/9 BROOKE CASTELLAW Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct

3/9 CHASE LEANY Failure to appear

4/9 DEWAYNE CROOM Failure to appear

5/9 KENNEDY BOND Aggravated assault



6/9 KENNETH FULLINGTON Driving under the influence

7/9 MARK VASQUEZ Driving under the influence, reckless driving

8/9 NESTER OVALLES Aggravated domestic assault

9/9 THOMAS HAYES Disorderly conduct



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/20/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/21/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.