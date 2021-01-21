THP graduates 36 state troopers during ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Last Friday, 36 troopers were graduated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to a news release.

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and THP Colonel Matt Perry were there to welcome the newest graduating classes.

“You do not serve yourself, you serve the citizens of the state of Tennessee and those that travel to and through our state,” said Colonel Perry. “Governor Henry Horton said it best, you go not as Lords but as servants of the people.”

Gov. Bill Lee also attended the ceremony as a keynote speaker, according to the release.

“You are going to accomplish great things as you leave here today,” Gov. Lee said. “You will make a difference and you will save lives during your career.”