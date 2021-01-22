Cody Nance Invitational returns to Jackson for third year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many in the Hub City enjoyed a friendly competition of the Cody Nance Invitational Bull Riding contest.

Many cowboys from around West Tennessee enjoyed a fun night of bull riding on Friday.

The Cooper Tires Bull Riding Challenge held at the Oman arena is an event many families come to enjoy during this time of year.

Twenty-five cowboys and 10 kids showed off their riding skills to win not only a championship, but cash prizes and more.

Professional bull rider and host of the contest, Cody Nance said this is something people like to watch for plenty of entertainment.

“For me, it was about the experience to be able to come and compete in front of such a large crowd, and a lot of kids don’t have that opportunity, so I wanted to put together that for them so they can come and be entertained,” Nance said.

This year, due to the pandemic there will have to be a smaller audience. However, it will still be an enjoyable night for families and their loved ones.

“This year is a little different due to COVID,” Nance said. “We’re taking precaution by selling just 50 percent of capacity. That just allows everybody to have a safe distance and feel safe and enjoy the environment and the bull riding.”

Nance also said he is excited to bring the competition to Jackson, giving individuals a night to remember.

There will be another bull riding contest on Saturday. This was the third annual event.