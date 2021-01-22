Mugshots : Madison County : 01/21/21 – 01/22/21 January 22, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15JONES, JASON Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15CARSLEY, RENEE Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15CLEMMER, GARY Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15EATON, DANTE Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15EVANS, ZACHARY Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15GATERS, TARIA Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15GILMORE, ELVIS Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15GREEN, JATAVEON Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15WOMACK, KEVON Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15STROUD, BONNIE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15STITT, PHAZON Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15SMITH, JOE Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15SIMMONS, LANDON Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15MURPHY, DEVIN Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15JONES, ADAM Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/21/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/22/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter