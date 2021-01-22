Mugshots : Madison County : 01/21/21 – 01/22/21

1/15 JONES, JASON Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, violation of probation

2/15 CARSLEY, RENEE Failure to appear, violation of probation

3/15 CLEMMER, GARY Failure to appear

4/15 EATON, DANTE Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/15 EVANS, ZACHARY Unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/15 GATERS, TARIA Violation of community corrections

7/15 GILMORE, ELVIS Aggravated domestic assault

8/15 GREEN, JATAVEON Aggravated domestic assault

9/15 WOMACK, KEVON Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/15 STROUD, BONNIE Failure to appear



11/15 STITT, PHAZON Vandalism

12/15 SMITH, JOE Violation of community corrections

13/15 SIMMONS, LANDON Simple domestic assault

14/15 MURPHY, DEVIN Failure to appear

15/15 JONES, ADAM Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/21/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/22/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.