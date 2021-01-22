Rain Chances Start on Sunday & Increase Overnight into Monday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

After a foggy start, it turned out to be a nice Friday in West Tennessee. Nice weather will continue for Saturday. Rain chances will start on Sunday and increase overnight into Monday when we might see a few weak storms mixing in with the rain as a cold front will pass by. Sunday temperatures will begin to warm and mid to upper 60s are expected on Monday. Catch the latest details on how much rain you could see, and your full weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect clear skies and a light breeze out of the northeast. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s for the first time this week for most of us.

THE WEEKEND:

After a cold start to Saturday, highs will climb up to around 50° and mostly sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day. Clouds and rain are expected to return on Sunday and heavy rain is expected to come down Sunday night. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid 50s and temperatures will not drop off much overnight.

MONDAY:

Heavy rain will continue into the day on Monday. The rain should move out by the end of the day. Some locations could end up with 1-2″ of rain from the storm system. High temperatures will make it as high as the mid to upper 60s and the warmer it gets, the more likely we are to have some thunder and lightning mix in with the rain. Winds will be quite breezy out of the south between 10-20 mph with higher gusts expected with a few of the storms that develop.

TUESDAY:

Behind Monday’s cold front highs Tuesday will only make it into the upper 40s. Winds will start to come back out of the northwest and partly cloudy skies will stick around most of the day. The next storm system looks to be here on Wednesday and is expected to bring more rain with it.

