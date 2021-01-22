Testimony: Road rage likely prompted Nashville nurse shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Court testimony has pointed to a possible motive in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee nurse along Interstate 440 in Nashville.

It suggests 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman may have been a victim of road rage in December.

Two men have been charged with criminal homicide in her death. They are 21-year-old Devaunte Lewis Hill and 28-year-old James Edward Cowan.

Davidson County General Sessions Judge Melissa Blackburn found probable cause after a witness said Hill gave him the weapon used and told him that Hill had cut them off along the highway, prompting the gunfire.

A detective said Hill told police a similar story.

The case now goes to a grand jury.