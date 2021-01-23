Sunny For Today Ahead Of The Rain

Saturday Forecast Update for January 23rd:

Expect a cold start to our weekend in West Tennessee! Sunny skies are expected though for most of Saturday with highs near 50°.

Sunday will be warmer, but mostly cloudy and shower chances will linger all day. Heavy rain and storms are possible overnight and all day Monday after the passing of a warm front. Some locations could end up with around 2″ of total rainfall during the event. Catch your full weekend forecast right here.

TODAY:

After a cold start to morning, highs will climb up to around 50° and mostly sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows around 39.

TOMORROW:

Clouds and rain are expected to return on Sunday and heavy rain is expected to come down Sunday night. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid 50s and temperatures will not drop off much overnight.

MONDAY:

Heavy rain will continue into the day on Monday. The rain should move out by the end of the day. Some locations could end up with 1-2″ of rain from the storm system. High temperatures will make it as high as the mid to upper 60s and the warmer it gets, the more likely we are to have some thunder and lightning mix in with the rain. Winds will be quite breezy out of the south between 10-20 mph with higher gusts expected with a few of the storms that develop.

TUESDAY:

Behind Monday’s cold front highs Tuesday will only make it into the upper 40s. Winds will start to come back out of the northwest and partly cloudy skies will stick around most of the day. The next storm system looks to be here on Wednesday and is expected to bring more rain with it. . Rain returns tomorrow so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall next week!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Briantvwx@gmail.com

Brian Davis IMDB