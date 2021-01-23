Wet and Windy Next Few Days

Weather Update – Saturday, January 23

TONIGHT : Today across the region, we saw pleasant temperatures and even some sunshine as times under partly cloudy skies. We managed to reach into the 50’s for a high today and even now, we are dropping and moving towards our low. Temperatures will drop into the upper to middle 30’s as we move into the early morning tomorrow. There is a low chance over the next few hours to see a few scattered showers move into our area. These showers will be preparing us for our wet next few days ahead.

TOMORROW: We can see warmer than average temperatures tomorrow as we reach into the upper 50’s. Rain intensity will gradually increase, becoming more moderate around 1-2pm but should taper off around sunset giving us a short break. Overall, expect cloudy skies and light rain throughout the day. The dry break wont last long as rain chances return shortly after midnight on Monday. As we move into the early hours of Monday, temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50’s. Rain intensity will gradually increase into the morning, bringing thunderstorms at times as instability becomes present throughout the atmosphere. Instability will cover most of the region, bringing thunder, stronger winds, possible lightning, and heavy rain to many across West Tennessee. It should break shortly after sunset as a cold front moves past, dropping temperatures. This cold front will bring in some dry air, giving us a brief break on Tuesday, but rain chances will return the following day. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the wet weather these coming days.

Into Wednesday, temperatures will reach into the 50’s once again as rain moves into the region. Rain intensity should remain fairly light or moderate at times, but cause no threat. Rain should taper off towards the afternoon bringing us a few drier and sunnier days towards the end of our week. Overall, expect 1-2″ of rain this week ,with the majority moving in on Monday. The northern counties should receive the most while the amount gradually decreases further south. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @ShaleyWBBJ7

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com