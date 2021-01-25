Landscaping crew find human remains at Memphis tourist attraction

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are investigating after human remains were discovered at Mud Island Park in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis police said in a statement that a landscaping crew removing brush on the south end of the island found bones while working Saturday and reported the discovery.

The statement said police confirmed the bones were human and investigators returned on Sunday to look for evidence.

Investigators told WMC-TV that they don’t know the person’s gender, race, or cause of death.

Authorities are trying to determine how the remains got there and how long they have been there.

