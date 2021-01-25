Scattered Storms Increase Late Morning

Weather Update: Monday, January 25 —

We have a rather soggy start to the morning, especially in northwest Tennessee. a warm front continues lifting north through the region. Temps have been warming through the 50s and now 60s. As the parent low back in NE Kansas weakens and occludes the forward speed of the surging warm sector will be slowed a bit. creating a sharp temperature boundary draped across the areal. The boundary is further sharpened by the rained cooled air to the north. We do expect storms to populate the warm sector by this afternoon. Some guidance suggest a broken line of storms shifting east as a cold front moves east into Arkansas this afternoon. Some storms may become strong to severe with mainly damaging winds.



