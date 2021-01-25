Severe Storm Threat Tonight in West Tennessee

It has been a cloudy and soggy Monday so far, but the storms have stayed weak. A few stronger cells are expected to move into West Tennessee this evening and could bring brief intense winds, small hail and plenty of thunder and lighting. Parts of West Tennessee have been upgraded to a slight risk for severe storms. The storms should clear out by 10 p.m. tonight. Although tornadoes are NOT likely, they cannot be ruled out with the greatest threat of rotating storms tonight will be southeast of Jackson in Hardin County.

We should be dry again on Tuesday with highs well into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. The next storm system will get here on Wednesday and could bring a rain snow mix with it early in the day.

