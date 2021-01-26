Mostly Sunny And Fair Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, January 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a dense fog advisory this morning for all of West Tennessee thru 9:00 AM. Though as of 6:45 AM most of that has been dispersed. Temps are hovering generally in the mid to low 40s which of course is quite a ways above normal for this time of year. We will spend most of today under mainly sunny skies. There is a secondary cold front that will be moving through West Tennessee this afternoon. It will be a dry passage, however it will be the beginning of much colder temperatures which will filter in for Wednesday. Otherwise today will be fairly nice with temps climbing through the upper 50s to around 60 this afternoon.

