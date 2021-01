Mugshots : Madison County : 01/25/21 – 01/26/21

1/15 KENNEDY, JEMIYA Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/15 CRYMES, AKEEM Failure to appear

3/15 EDWARDS, WILLIAM False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault

4/15 FITZGERALD, JOHN Simple domestic assault

5/15 GREGORY, JIRAH Failure to appear



6/15 HEIDELBERG, ROBERT Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, criminal impersonation, theft of property under $10,000/embezzlement, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 HENSON, MELISSA Violation of community corrections

8/15 IVIE, NICHOLAS Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/15 LUTHER, RANDY Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/15 MARTIN, TERVARIAN Violation of community corrections



11/15 NEW, SARAH Interfere with an emergency call

12/15 PAIGE, CHEYENNE Failure to appear

13/15 RANKIN, DESTINEE Failure to appear

14/15 THOMASON, WILLIAM Violation of community corrections

15/15 THOMPSON, TIMOTHY Public intoxication































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/26/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.