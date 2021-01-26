Rain/snow mix is expected on Wednesday in West Tennessee

After a beautiful Tuesday, a rain/snow mix is expected to return on Wednesday. Snow could fall between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. accumulations of a dusting and up to an inch in some locations will be possible. The best chance for the snow to stick will be north along the Kentucky border. Find out how much snow you could be expecting in your town as well as a look at a soggy weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase as the night goes on and the winds will come out of the northeast. We will be dry and overnight lows will drop down to the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Highs are not expected to climb above 40° and cloudy skies are expected for most of the day Wednesday. Showers will move in during the morning and clear out by the evening. A rain and snow mix will be likely for most of us and accumulations will be possible, especially north of I-40. The best chance to see accumulations of up to an inch will be near the Kentucky border. Places like Jackson, or south of the city could see a dusting in the grassy areas. The snow is NOT expected to stick on the roads or create any major travel headaches.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

The showers will clear out by Thursday morning, but it will be a cold morning with lows down into the mid 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs only reaching the low 40s behind a northerly breeze. Friday morning will start out in the upper 20s again, but Friday highs will reach the upper 40s with the winds changing to the south, but we could see a few more clouds on Friday as well.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and some weak thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday as the next storm system will work through the area. We are expecting the rain to clear out by sunrise Sunday. Severe weather is currently not expected. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 50s and it will be breezy at times as the system moves through.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

As of now it looks to be dry to start next week but pretty cold behind the weekends storm system. Highs will only make it into the mid 40s and overnight lows around freezing.

