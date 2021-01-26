Tiptonville woman fatally shot in driveway, TBI seeks information

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting earlier this month in Lake County.

Authorities say at approximately 1:25 a.m. on January 10, Birdie Terry was shot in her driveway on the 800 block of McBride Street.

According to the TBI, Terry succumbed to her injuries four days after the shooting.

If you have any information that could help agents identify the person(s) responsible, please email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.