Adamsville man sentenced to 15 years on federal gun charge

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An Adamsville man is sentenced to 15 years on a federal gun charge.

According to a news release, Bobby Earl Oliver, 33, was stopped by a Selmer Police Department officer in September 2019 for speeding.

During the stop, Oliver told officers there was a pistol beside the driver’s seat, which officers were able to locate, the release says.

Oliver was previously convicted of burglary in 2008 and possession of methamphetamine in 2018, according to the release. After this traffic stop, Oliver was convicted of delivery of methamphetamine, the release says.

As a result of those prior felony convictions, Oliver is prohibited from possession guns or ammunition, the release says.

Oliver was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 180 months in prison with an additional three years of supervised release.