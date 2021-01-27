Mugshots : Madison County : 01/26/21 – 01/27/21

1/7 Isaiah Gipson Simple domestic assault

2/7 Christina Powell Schedule I drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/7 Johnathan Douglas Harassment, failure to appear

4/7 Kevon Hill Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/7 Londan Martin Violation of community corrections



6/7 Tashanta McClellan Violation of community corrections

7/7 Willie Jones Violation of probation













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/27/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.