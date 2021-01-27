Rain/Snow Is Expected Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday Morning Update

Wednesday Morning Forecast for January 27th:

The next storm system will quickly move through West Tennessee between 10 a.m and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Cold rain, a wintry mix and snow are all expected. The rain to snow line will follow I-40 for the most part. North will see snow, south will see mostly rain and along it could get a wintry mix. Accumulations between a dusting and an inch will be possible with the highest totals being along the Kentucky border. Catch the most accurate and up to date forecast right here.

TODAY:

Highs are not expected to climb above 40° and cloudy skies are expected for most of the day Wednesday. Showers will move in during the morning and clear out by the evening. A rain and snow mix will be likely for most of us and accumulations will be possible, especially north of I-40. The best chance to see accumulations of up to an inch will be near the Kentucky border.

Places like Jackson, or south of the city could see a dusting in the grassy areas. The snow is NOT expected to stick on the roads or create any major travel headaches.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

The showers will clear out by Thursday morning, but it will be a cold morning with lows down into the mid 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs only reaching the low 40s behind a northerly breeze. Friday morning will start out in the upper 20s again, but Friday highs will reach the upper 40s with the winds changing to the south, but we could see a few more clouds on Friday as well.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and some weak thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday as the next storm system will work through the area. We are expecting the rain to clear out by sunrise Sunday. Severe weather is currently not expected. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 50s and it will be breezy at times as the system moves through.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

As of now it looks to be dry to start next week but pretty cold behind the weekends storm system. Highs will only make it into the mid 40s and overnight lows around freezing.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com