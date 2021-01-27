Rain/Snow Is Expected Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday Morning Update
Storm Team Weather

Wednesday Morning Forecast for January 27th:

The next storm system will quickly move through West Tennessee between 10 a.m and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Cold rain, a wintry mix and snow are all expected. The rain to snow line will follow I-40 for the most part. North will see snow, south will see mostly rain and along it could get a wintry mix. Accumulations between a dusting and an inch will be possible with the highest totals being along the Kentucky border. Catch the most accurate and up to date forecast right here.

Image may contain: text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com FUTURECAST NAM MODEL WED 12:00 PM RAIN MIXED Union city 34° SNOW 33° SNÓW Martin 34° Paris 33° Dyersburg 34° Trenton 34° Alamo 34° Camden 34 34° WINTRY MIX 34° Brownsville 34° Covingion 34° Lexington 35° Jackson 35° Henderson 36° Parsons 35° Somerville 36° RAIN RAIN Memphis 36° Bolivar 36° Selmer 40° Savannah 38°'

TODAY:

Highs are not expected to climb above 40° and cloudy skies are expected for most of the day Wednesday. Showers will move in during the morning and clear out by the evening. A rain and snow mix will be likely for most of us and accumulations will be possible, especially north of I-40. The best chance to see accumulations of up to an inch will be near the Kentucky border.

Places like Jackson, or south of the city could see a dusting in the grassy areas. The snow is NOT expected to stick on the roads or create any major travel headaches.

Image may contain: text that says 'STORMTEAM TEAM WEATHER HRRR MODEL SNOW FORECAST Wednesday 1.5" U Tiptonville Dyersburg NAM MODEL Brownsville C 0.5" Dyersburg WEATHER wbbjtv.c FORECAST MODELS Camden SUGGESTING BETWEEN A DUSTING INCH OF SNOW NORTH OF I-40 ON WEDNESDAY Somerville Bolivar Memphis Savannah Camden 0.3" Parsons STORMTEAM WEATHER Henderson Memphis EURO MODEL SNOW FORECAST Wednesday 5:00PM Tiptonville STORMTEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com Ripley GFS MODEL SNOW FORECAST Wednesday 5:00PM Tiptonville parsons Henderson Somerville Bolivar SNOW IS EXPECTED το START AS EARLY A.M. AND MOVE OUT BY 3 P.M. SOME WINTRY MIX ALSO POSSIBLE 0.8" 0.9" Huntingdon Camden Savannah Covington Jackson Parsons Somerville 0.6" Savannah Selmer'

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

The showers will clear out by Thursday morning, but it will be a cold morning with lows down into the mid 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs only reaching the low 40s behind a northerly breeze. Friday morning will start out in the upper 20s again, but Friday highs will reach the upper 40s with the winds changing to the south, but we could see a few more clouds on Friday as well.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and some weak thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday as the next storm system will work through the area. We are expecting the rain to clear out by sunrise Sunday. Severe weather is currently not expected. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 50s and it will be breezy at times as the system moves through.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

As of now it looks to be dry to start next week but pretty cold behind the weekends storm system. Highs will only make it into the mid 40s and overnight lows around freezing.

Brian Davis
Storm Team 7 Meteorologist
Twitter – @Brian7wbbj
Facebook – Briandaviswbbj
Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

 

 

Categories: Weather, Weather Forecast
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts