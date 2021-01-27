Showers moving out this evening, the cold moving in!

The light snow, cold rain & wintry mix in West Tennessee will clear out before sunset and it will be cold tonight behind the storm system. Expect mid 20s the next couple of mornings and highs only reaching into the 40s. The next chance for rain shows up on Saturday. We will have some snow videos and images, as well as more on the cold weather tonight and rain chances returning for the weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but we should be dry. A few flurries could linger overnight, but not enough to even wet the pavement. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north and morning lows will drop into the mid 20s. The wind child could be in the teens in some locations north of I-40.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

It will be a cold morning with lows down into the mid 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs only reaching the low 40s behind a northerly breeze. Friday morning will start out in the upper 20s again, but Friday highs will reach the upper 40s with the winds changing to the south, but we could see a few more clouds on Friday as well.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and some weak thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday as the next storm system will work through the area. We are expecting the rain to clear out by sunrise Sunday. Severe weather is currently not expected. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 50s and it will be breezy at times as the system moves through.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

As of now it looks to be dry to start next week but pretty cold behind the weekends storm system. Highs will only make it into the mid 40s and overnight lows around freezing.

